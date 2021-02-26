Small scores 17 to lead Texas St by Louisiana- Monroe 58-49

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Paiton Burckhard and Tylee Irwin each scored 19 points and No. 22 South Dakota State beat UMKC 73-53 on Friday night to clinch the Summit League regular-season title.

Burckhard was 9 of 18 from the field, including South Dakota State's opening four baskets. Irwin made all 12 of her free throws, eight coming in the fourth quarter, as the Jackrabbits were 25 of 36 at the line. South Dakota State shot 18 free throws in the fourth compared to UMKC's 12 attempts for the game.