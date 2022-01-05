Sloan scores 20 to lift East Tennessee St. over VMI 80-79

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)David Sloan scored 20 points and East Tennessee State beat VMI 80-79 on Wednesday night.

Ledarrius Brewer had 19 points and eight rebounds, Jordan King scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds for East Tennessee State (9-6, 1-1 Southern Conference).

Jake Stephens scored a season-high 29 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked three shots, Kamdyn Curfman scored 17 and Tanner Mans 13 for the Keydets (9-6, 2-1).

