PHILADELPHIA (AP)Clark Slajchert scored 26 points and Pennsylvania cruised to an 86-73 victory over Delaware on Sunday night.

Slajchert had three steals for the Quakers (5-4). Jordan Dingle hit four 3-pointers and scored 22. Nick Spinoso sank 8 of 12 shots and finished with 18 points.

The Blue Hens (3-3) were led by Jameer Nelson Jr., who finished with 30 points and five assists. Jyare Davis added 18 points and L.J. Owens scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.