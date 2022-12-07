DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)David Skogman scored 17 points off of the bench to help lead Davidson over Western Carolina 72-64 on Wednesday night.

Skogman added six rebounds for the Wildcats (7-3). Desmond Watson also scored 17 points, finishing 8 of 11 from the floor. Sam Mennenga was 6-of-15 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Tre Jackson led the way for the Catamounts (4-6) with 21 points. Vonterius Woolbright added 15 points and two steals for Western Carolina. In addition, Tyzhaun Claude had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Davidson led Western Carolina at the half, 32-28, with Mennenga (11 points) their high scorer before the break. Skogman’s 15-point second half helped Davidson close out the eight-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.