Sjolund leads Portland over San Francisco 69-68

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Kristian Sjolund had a career-high 23 points plus 18 rebounds as Portland narrowly defeated San Francisco 69-68 on Tuesday night.

Moses Wood had 18 points and eight rebounds for Portland (12-12, 3-6 West Coast Conference). Tyler Robertson added 10 points. Chris Austin had six rebounds.

Gabe Stefanini had 18 points for the Dons (19-6, 6-4). Jamaree Bouyea added 17 points. Yauhen Massalski had 11 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks.

San Francisco defeated Portland 74-71 last Saturday.

