EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Damarco Minor’s 27 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Southern Indiana 69-62 on Saturday night.

Minor also had 11 rebounds for the Cougars (12-5, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Ray’Sean Taylor scored 12 points and added three steals. Deejuan Pruitt was 4 of 7 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Isaiah Swope led the Screaming Eagles (8-9, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, four assists and three steals. Trevor Lakes added 16 points for Southern Indiana. In addition, Tyler Henry had nine points and 10 rebounds.

These two teams both play Thursday. SIU-Edwardsville visits Eastern Illinois while Southern Indiana hosts Little Rock.

