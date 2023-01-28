NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Grant Singleton’s 27 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Merrimack 78-71 on Saturday.

Singleton also had six assists and four steals for the Knights (14-10, 7-2 Northeast Conference). Joe Munden Jr. scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Ansley Almonor shot 4 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Ziggy Reid led the way for the Warriors (7-16, 5-4) with 16 points and three steals. Jordan Minor added 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Merrimack. Devon Savage also had 14 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.