DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Donovan Sims had 17 points as Middle Tennessee got past Abilene Christian 85-69 in the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational on Tuesday night.

Eli Lawrence had 17 points for Middle Tennessee (26-10). DeAndre Dishman added 11 points and and Camryn Weston posted nine points, nine assists and five steals

Cameron Steele had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (25-11). Coryon Mason added 15 points and Mahki Morris had 14 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com