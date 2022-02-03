Simon sparks UT Martin past Southeast Missouri 84-63

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)KJ Simon had 19 points to lead five UT Martin players in double figures as the Skyhawks romped past Southeast Missouri 84-63 on Thursday.

Mikel Henderson added 17 points for the Skyhawks (8-15, 4-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Bernie Andre pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds. KK Curry finished with 10 points and eight boards, while Chris Nix scored 10.

Manny Patterson had 12 points for the Redhawks (9-13, 4-5). Eric Reed Jr. added 12 points. Nana Akenten had 10 points.

Phillip Russell, whose 14 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Redhawks, scored four points. He shot 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm