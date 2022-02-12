Simmons carries Abilene Christian over Tarleton State 77-63

NCAA
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Airion Simmons had 15 points to lead five Abilene Christian players in double figures as the Wildcats topped Tarleton State 77-63 on Saturday night.

Reggie Miller added 13 points for the Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 WAC). Cameron Steele chipped in 11, Tobias Cameron scored 10 and Coryon Mason had 10.

Montre Gipson had 21 points for the Texans (11-14, 6-6). Shamir Bogues added 12 points and six rebounds. Noah McDavid had 10 points.

Tahj Small, whose 14 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Texans, was held to only four points. He shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

