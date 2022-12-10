PHILADELPHIA (AP)Maddie Siegrist scored 31 points, the 20th time she has scored at least 30, and No. 25 Villanova used a hot start to roll to a 82-59 win over Big Five rival Saint Joseph’s on Saturday.

Siegrist scored 13 points and Lucy Olsen 10 in the first half when Villanova went 7 of 11 on 3-pointers and shot 71% overall for a 45-26 lead. Saint Joseph’s was at 30%. Maddy Burke was 4 of 3 behind the arc.

Christina Dalce scored five points as the Wildcats had the first eight of the game and closed the first quarter with two 7-0 runs, the 14-2 burst making it 28-8. Twice Villanova made five straight shots for a 10-of-11 stretch and closed the half with three straight, two of them 3s.

Olsen scored 20 points, making all three of her 3-pointers and 8 of 10 overall. Burke finished 4 of 4 from distance as the Wildcats (10-2) finished 13 of 20 from long range. They shot 55% overall (29 of 53).

Talya Brugler had 14 points for the Hawks (9-1), who came up short of matching the 1984-85 team’s 10-0 start, the best in school history. Mackenzie Smith had 12. The Hawks finished the game at 37% (20 of 54).

Villanova plays No. 10 Iowa State in the Hall of Fame Showcase on Dec. 18 before meeting La Salle with a chance to win the Philadelphia Big Five title.

