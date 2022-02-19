Shumate scores 29 to lead Toledo over Cent. Michigan 68-66

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)JT Shumate matched his season high with 29 points as Toledo narrowly defeated Central Michigan 68-66 on Saturday night.

Shumate made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Setric Millner Jr. had 12 points and five assists for Toledo (21-6, 13-3 Mid-American Conference). RayJ Dennis added 10 points and seven rebounds. Ra’Heim Moss had 10 points.

Ryan Rollins, whose 20 points per game coming into the matchup led the Rockets, was held to 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Cameron Healy had 18 points for the Chippewas (6-18, 5-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Harrison Henderson added 15 points and nine rebounds. Ralph Bissainthe had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the Chippewas for the season. Toledo defeated Central Michigan 82-54 on Jan. 4.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com