Shuler scores 22; Ole Miss beats Mississippi State 64-46

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP)Devontae Shuler scored 22 points and Mississippi pulled away midway through the second half and beat Mississippi State 64-46 on Tuesday night, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Ole Miss (7-6, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) has won 11 of the last 15 matchups including an 83-58 win at home last season. The teams entered having alternated wins in the last six games.

Shuler finished 8-of-13 shooting with three 3-pointers and three of the Rebels’ 10 steals. Jarkel Joiner added 12 points for Ole Miss (7-6, 2-4 Southeastern Conference).

D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 18 points for Mississippi State (9-5, 4-2 Southeastern Conference), which has lost two of its last three. Deivon Smith added 10 points.

Ole Miss took the lead for good midway through the first half and led 29-21 at the break. The Bulldogs pulled to 42-38 with 12:07 to play. The Rebels answered with an 18-4 run, capped by Shuler’s jumper, and led 60-42 with about three minutes left.

The Bulldogs shot 18 of 52 (35%) overall that included 10 missed 3-pointers and 12 turnovers.

Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M on Saturday. Mississippi State plays at No. 18 Alabama on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.