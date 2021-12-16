Sherfield just misses triple-double, leads Nevada to win

RENO, Nev. (AP)Grant Sherfield scored 28 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists as Nevada defeated Minnesota Duluth 98-62 on Wednesday night.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 25 points, Will Baker 17 and Kenan Blackshear scored 13 points and collected 11 rebounds for the Wolf Pack (5-4), who won their fourth straight.

Charlie Katona scored 15 points, Drew Blair added 14 and Joshua Brown had 12 for the Bulldogs.

