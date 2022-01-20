Shaver 3 at 1.4 seconds lifts Boise St. past Utah St.

LOGAN, Utah (AP)Mladen Armus had a career-high 22 points plus 19 rebounds and Marcus Shaver Jr. hit the game winner with 1.4 seconds left as Boise State stretched its winning streak to 11 games, edging Utah State 62-59 on Thursday night.

Abu Kigab had 15 points and nine rebounds for Boise State (14-4, 5-0 Mountain West Conference). Emmanuel Akot added 11 points and three blocks.

Shaver Jr., whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Broncos, had 3 points (1 of 11), a contested shot from the top of the key.

Justin Bean had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Aggies (10-9, 1-5), whose losing streak reached four games. RJ Eytle-Rock added 14 points.

