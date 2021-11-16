Shabazz leads San Francisco over Samford 77-55

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift San Francisco to a 77-55 win over Samford on Monday night.

Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points and six assists for San Francisco (4-0). Yauhen Massalski added 16 points. Julian Rishwain had 13 points.

Ques Glover scored a career-high 24 points for the Bulldogs (2-1). Jermaine Marshall added 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com