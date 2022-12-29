HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Sadaidriene Hall had 18 points in SFA’s 75-68 win over Abilene Christian on Thursday night.

Hall had 11 rebounds and three blocks for the ‘Jacks (9-5). Nigel Hawkins scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Nana Antwi-Boasiako recorded 14 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field.

Ali Abdou Dibba led the way for the Wildcats (8-6) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Airion Simmons added 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Abilene Christian. Immanuel Allen also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. SFA visits UT Arlington while Abilene Christian hosts Tarleton State.

—

