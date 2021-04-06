Senior Isaiah Whaley to return to UConn for another year

STORRS, Conn. (AP)UConn senior Isaiah Whaley has decided to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility being offered to athletes by the NCAA and will return for a fifth year with the Huskies, the school announced Tuesday.

The Big East’s co-defensive player of the year, who is on track to graduate in May with a degree in Urban and Community Studies, averaged eight points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks for the Huskies (15-8), who appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years, losing to Maryland in the first round.

”I think we took a big step forward this year and I want to help the program continue its rise as we go after championships,” he said in a statement.

The forward started every game for UConn this season and has the program’s longest current starting streak at 29.

The NCAA, because of the pandemic, has offered student-athletes the option of an extra year of eligibility, which will not count toward a team’s scholarship limit.

”Isaiah has worked extremely hard to become one of the most productive players in our program,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. ”His tireless work ethic, his leadership, and his attitude epitomize the type of player we want at UConn. I couldn’t be happier to welcome him back for another season.”

