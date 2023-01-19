MADISON, Wisc. (AP)Shyanne Sellers scored 13 points in the first quarter and matched a career best with 21 points as No. 11 Maryland cruised to a 77-64 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Maryland (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) built a double-digit lead five minutes in and led 28-15 at the end of the first quarter. Sellers was 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from long distance. She finished 9-of-12 shooting from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds.

A 6-0 spurt pulled Wisconsin within 37-27 with 1:10 to play in the second quarter but the Badgers didn’t get closer. The Terrapins led by as many as 22 points in the second half.

Diamond Miller added 19 points for Maryland, which has won eight of its last nine games and all 12 games in the series with Wisconsin. Faith Masonius had 11 points and Brinae Alexander 10 for the Terrapins.

Avery LaBarbera scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers for Wisconsin (6-13, 2-6). Brooke Schramek added 13 points and Serah Williams has 12.

On Sunday, Maryland plays at Nebraska and Wisconsin is on the road against Penn State.

