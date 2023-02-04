BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)Anthony Selden had 15 points in Gardner-Webb’s 56-48 victory against Presbyterian on Saturday.

Selden added nine rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (13-11, 8-4 Big South Conference). Kareem Reid scored 13 points and added seven rebounds and four blocks. DQ Nicholas was 4 of 8 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 9 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Jalen Forrest finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Hose (5-20, 1-11). Crosby James added 10 points for Presbyterian. Terrell Ard Jr. also had six points and 12 rebounds. The Blue Hose prolonged their losing streak to 11 in a row.

NEXT UP

Up next for Gardner-Webb is a Thursday matchup with Radford on the road, while Presbyterian visits Longwood on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.