Seattle beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 67-59

SEATTLE (AP)Cameron Tyson had 13 points and Brandton Chatfield swatted four blocks as Seattle set a season-high with 10 blocks in a 67-59 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night, the Redhawks’ seventh straight home victory.

Vas Pandza scored 11 for Seattle (18-6, 9-2 Western Athletic Conference). Kobe Williamson added three blocks and eight rebounds for the Redhawks.

Justin Johnson had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Vaqueros (7-17, 2-10). Xavier Johnson added 13 points.

