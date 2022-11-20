MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Jordan Sears had 20 points in UT Martin’s 80-79 victory against Prairie View A&M on Sunday night.

Sears scored the winning basket with 1:29 to go. From there, Prairie View missed two shots before failing to get off a final shot after UT Martin had a turnover and missed two free throws on its last two possessions.

Sears shot 5 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free throw line for the Skyhawks (3-3). Parker Stewart scored 19 points and added five rebounds. KK Curry shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Panthers (3-1) were led by William Douglas, who posted 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals. Prairie View A&M also got 19 points from Jeremiah Gambrell. In addition, Kortrijk Miles finished with 16 points, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.