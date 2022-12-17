BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP)Jordan Sears scored 18 points as UT Martin beat Bowling Green 75-67 on Saturday.

Sears added five rebounds and three steals for the Skyhawks (7-5). Desmond Williams shot 5 for 14, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. K.J. Simon went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Leon Ayers III led the way for the Falcons (4-7) with 15 points. Willie Lightfoot added 15 points and four assists for Bowling Green. Kaden Metheny also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.