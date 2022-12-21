HAMMOND, La. (AP)Roger McFarlane had 20 points in SE Louisiana’s 80-62 win over Southern on Wednesday night.

McFarlane also contributed eight rebounds for the Lions (6-7). Nick Caldwell added 16 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds. Boogie Anderson shot 6 of 14 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding nine assists and three steals.

Bryson Etienne led the way for the Jaguars (4-9) with 14 points and seven assists. Tyrone Lyons added 12 points for Southern. Brion Whitley also recorded six points and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.