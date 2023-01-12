CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Nick Caldwell had 21 points in SE Louisiana’s 85-82 overtime victory over Texas A&M-CC on Thursday night.

Alec Woodard made back-to-back layups and a pair of free throws in a 6-2 surge in overtime to help the Lions pull away. Woodard also made a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime tied 69-all.

Caldwell also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Lions (9-8, 3-1 Southland Conference). Roger McFarlane added 20 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor and had eight rebounds. Woodard recorded 18 points and shot 6 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Islanders (10-7, 3-1) were led by Terrion Murdix, who posted 19 points, eight assists and two steals. Texas A&M-CC also got 18 points from Trey Tennyson. Isaac Mushila also put up 13 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.