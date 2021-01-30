Scruggs scores 24 to carry Xavier over Butler 68-55

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Paul Scruggs had 24 points as Xavier got past Butler 68-55 on Saturday.

Adam Kunkel had 15 points for Xavier (11-2, 4-2 Big East Conference). Nate Johnson added 14 points. Zach Freemantle had 10 rebounds.

Bryce Nze had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-9, 4-7). Bo Hodges added 11 points and six rebounds. Aaron Thompson had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com