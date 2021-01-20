Scott, Quintana lead LMU past San Diego 72-69 in OT

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Eli Scott had 20 points, Joe Quintana scored six of his 15 points in overtime, and Loyola Marymount extended its home win streak to seven games, edging past San Diego 72-69 on Tuesday night.

Quintana’s jumper with 1:41 remaining in OT gave the Lions the lead for good. Quintana added four throws as the Lions outscored San Diego 11-8 in the extra period.

Dameane Douglas had 19 points and nine rebounds for Loyola Marymount (7-4, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Ivan Alipiev had seven assists.

Josh Parrish had 13 points for the Toreros (1-6, 0-3), who have lost four consecutive games. Vladimir Pinchuk added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jared Rodriguez had 12 points.

The Toreros’ Finn Sullivan and Pinchuk made each made a layup in the final minute of regulation to force overtime tied at 61.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

