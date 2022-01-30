Schwartz scores 15 to carry George Mason over UMass 72-62

AMHERST, Mass. (AP)D’Shawn Schwartz had 15 points as George Mason defeated Massachusetts 72-62 on Sunday.

Davonte Gaines had 14 points and eight rebounds for George Mason (11-7, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Devon Cooper added 12 points. Xavier Johnson had nine assists and six rebounds.

Javohn Garcia had 13 points and six rebounds for the Minutemen (9-11, 2-6). Rich Kelly added 13 points. Trent Buttrick had 10 points.

