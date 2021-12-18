Schwartz, Oduro propel George Mason past Georgia 80-67

ATHENS, Ga. (AP)D’Shawn Schwartz sank five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and Josh Oduro finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots to power George Mason to an 80-67 victory over Georgia on Saturday night.

Davonte Gaines had 13 points and DeVon Cooper pitched in with 10 points and six assists for the Patriots (6-5).

Gaines scored the first eight points of the game for George Mason. His second 3-pointer in the opening minutes sparked a 14-0 run and left the Patriots leading 19-4 with 13:57 remaining in the first half. Oduro had a three-point play and Schwartz made a 3 in the run. The Patriots’ lead never got below six points from there. Xavier Johnson had a career-high nine assists to go with seven rebounds and six points.

Braelen Bridges paced the short-handed Bulldogs (4-6) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Noah Baumann added 11 points.

Georgia was playing for the first time in 11 days and playing its first game since losing senior starting forward Jailyn Ingram for the season to an ACL injury. Ingram was averaging 10.7 points and six rebounds per game. The Bulldogs had already lost returning senior starting forward P.J. Horne for the season to a right knee injury before the season started.

In the first meeting between the schools, George Mason shot 52% overall and 42% from 3-point range – sinking 11 of 26 tries. Georgia shot 34% overall and 31% from beyond the arc. The Patriots won the rebound battle 30-27. Georgia had an 11-1 advantage on the offensive glass but managed only seven second-chance points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25