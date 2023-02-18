NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)AJ McGinnis hit the winning jump shot as time ran out in Lipscomb’s 62-59 win over Jacksonville on Saturday night.

Matthew Schner scored 15 points for Lipscomb. Schner also contributed four steals for the Bisons (17-12, 9-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacob Ognacevic added 13 points while shooting 5 for 12 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. McGinnis shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Gyasi Powell led the way for the Dolphins (13-14, 6-10) with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. Mike Marsh added 12 points for Jacksonville. Kevion Nolan also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.