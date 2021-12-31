Scheierman lifts S. Dakota St. over North Dakota St. 90-86

FARGO, N.D. (AP)Baylor Scheierman tied a season-high 22 points and South Dakota State beat North Dakota State 90-86 on Thursday night.

Luke Appel added 20 points for the Jackrabbits (12-4, 3-0 Summit League), Douglas Wilson scored 14 and Matt Mims 13.

Sam Griesel scored 25 points for the Bison (9-5, 1-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Rocky Kreuser added 17 points and Grant Nelson 15.

