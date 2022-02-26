KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Baylor Scheierman had 25 points as South Dakota State stretched its winning streak to 18 games, getting past Kansas City 86-75 on Saturday night.

Douglas Wilson had 17 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota State (27-4, 18-0 Summit League). Charlie Easley added 14 points. Zeke Mayo had 12 points.

Josiah Allick tied a season high with 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Roos (19-11, 12-6). Evan Gilyard II added 18 points. Arkel Lamar had 17 points.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Roos for the season. South Dakota State defeated Kansas City 89-57 on Dec. 20.

