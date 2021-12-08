Savrasov lifts Georgia Southern over Carver College 85-43

A mother is facing jail time after yelling at her daughter to hit another girl during a basketball game in a caught-on-video incident in Garden Grove last month, the Orange County District Attorney announced Thursday.

The mother, 44-year-old Latira Shonty Hunt of La Puente, was in the stands on Nov. 7 watching her teenage daughter compete in a youth basketball game, when she allegedly yelled “you better hit her for that” after her daughter had an interaction with a rival player on the court.