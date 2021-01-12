Saunders scores 20 to lead Toledo past E. Michigan 96-63

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Keshaun Saunders had a career-high 20 points coming off the bench and Toledo won its eighth straight game, easily beating Eastern Michigan 96-63 on Tuesday night.

Saunders hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Spencer Littleson had 19 points and six rebounds for Toledo (11-3, 6-0 Mid-American Conference). Marreon Jackson added 17 points and Ryan Rollins had 14 points and six rebounds.

Toledo registered season highs with 17 3-pointers and 26 assists. Toledo scored 51 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Bryce McBride had 12 points for the Eagles (3-4, 1-3). Ty Groce added 10 points.

