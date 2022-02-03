Santa Clara tops Loyola Marymount 79-60

NCAA
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Keshawn Justice and Josip Vrankic scored 13 points apiece as Santa Clara beat Loyola Marymount 79-60 on Thursday night.

Jalen Williams and Carlos Stewart each added 12 points for the Broncos. PJ Pipes chipped in 11. Williams also had six rebounds.

Joe Quintana had 14 points for the Lions (9-11, 2-6 West Coast Conference), whose losing streak reached four games. Keli Leaupepe also scored 14 points. Eli Scott had 13 points and eight rebounds.

