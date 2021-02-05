Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall aim to take down UConn

Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Seton Hall defense delivered the Pirates a much-needed win Wednesday.

Seton Hall (10-8, 7-5 Big East) could add to its NCAA Tournament resume with a big road win when it plays a stingy UConn team on Saturday afternoon in Storrs, Conn.

Mamukelashvili recorded 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals in the 60-43 win over Providence that snapped a three-game losing streak and set a school record for fewest points allowed in a Big East game.

The victory also avenged an 80-77 overtime loss to the Friars on Dec. 20.

“I thought it was the best game Sandro’s played all year,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard told FS1. “He came out really focused on his defense and just played phenomenal. We were able to get him the ball in the middle of the zone, he was able to make some plays, get to the rim.”

Mamukelashvili leads the team in both scoring (17.7) and rebounding (7.1) and is second in assists (3.2).

UConn (8-3, 5-3), which has a more firm grasp on an NCAA bid despite playing without leading scorer James Bouknight (20.3) the last five games, hasn’t played since posting a 63-51 win over Butler on Jan. 26.

The Huskies had their last two games postponed due to an official in the Butler game testing positive for the virus.

Tyrese Martin reached the 20-point plateau for the second time this season when he hit that total against the Bulldogs. R.J. Cole added 11 points and five assists and Isaiah Whaley led the defense with a career-best seven blocks.

“This is the template,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “Strong defense held them to under 35 percent from the field. I thought we were better offensively moving the ball, 14 assists, 10 turnovers.”

Without Bouknight, UConn has relied more heavily upon a defense that ranks first in conference games in points allowed (62.9) and 3-pointers allowed (5.8).

Martin averages 11.9 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds this season, while Cole contributes 10.9 points and 4.1 assists. Whaley averages 8.9 points and 6.5 rebounds and Tyler Polley contributes 8.8 points for the Huskies.

Hurley, who is a Seton Hall graduate, owns a 1-1 mark coaching against his alma mater.

