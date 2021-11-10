San Francisco routs Long Island-Brooklyn 98-64

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Khalil Shabazz posted 16 points as San Francisco routed Long Island-Brooklyn 98-64 in a season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Jamaree Bouyea had 14 points for San Francisco. Julian Rishwain added 14 points. Yauhen Massalski had 12 points.

Shabazz opened the game with a 3-pointer, then had the first of three quick steals and breakaways by USF as the Dons built a 13-4 early lead. USF made 14 steals and scored 25 o(equals)points off 18 LIU turnovers.

Eral Penn had 18 points for the Sharks. Kyndall Davis added 13 points.

