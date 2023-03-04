JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Jayden Saddler scored 14 points as Saint Peter’s beat Siena 73-72 in overtime on Saturday.

Saddler went 6 of 9 from the field for the Peacocks (12-17, 7-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jaylen Murray was 4 of 13 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to add 12 points. Latrell Reid had 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Isiah Dasher made two free throws with 27 seconds left in overtime for the final margin. Murray’s 3-pointer tied it at the end of regulation.

The Saints (17-14, 11-9) were led by Javian McCollum, who posted 22 points. Jared Billups added 13 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Siena. Jackson Stormo finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

