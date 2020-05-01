Breaking News
Fresno mayor extends ‘shelter in place’ order to May 31, adds mask requirement
1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Newsom provides update on state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at Noon

Rutgers guard Peter Kiss to enter transfer portal

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)Rutgers guard Peter Kiss plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after playing for the Scarlet Knights for two seasons.

Coach Steve Pikiell announced Thursday that Kiss intends to graduate and use his remaining year of eligibility at another school.

Kiss played in 32 games over two seasons at Rutgers but only twice this past season as the Scarlet Knights went 20-11. A transfer from Quinnipiac, he made 12 starts the previous year.

Over his collegiate career, Kiss has averaged 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds. He has shot 39.8% from the field while collecting 115 assists, 51 steals and nine blocks.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballand https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know