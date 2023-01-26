CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Phillip Russell recorded 30 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Tennessee State 92-75 on Thursday night.

Russell added nine assists for the Redhawks (11-11, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Aquan Smart scored 14 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Josh Earley finished 6 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Jr. Clay led the way for the Tigers (11-11, 3-6) with 26 points, seven rebounds, 14 assists and three steals. Dedric Boyd added 13 points for Tennessee State. Zool Kueth also had 10 points and six rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.