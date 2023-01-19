GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Nygal Russell scored 18 points as Towson beat N.C. A&T 79-67 on Thursday night.

Russell shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (13-7, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Nicolas Timberlake scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Sekou Sylla recorded 15 points and was 6 of 10 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Kam Woods led the way for the Aggies (9-12, 4-4) with 29 points and six rebounds. Marcus Watson added 10 points for N.C. A&T. Love Bettis also had seven points and two steals.

Towson took the lead with 18:22 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 40-35 at halftime, with Sylla racking up 11 points. Towson pulled away with a 12-2 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 19 points. They outscored N.C. A&T by seven points in the final half, as Timberlake led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Towson visits Elon and N.C. A&T travels to play William & Mary.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.