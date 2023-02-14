VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Clarence Rupert had 14 points in Southern Illinois’ 66-62 win against Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

Rupert finished 6 of 10 from the floor for the Salukis (20-8, 12-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Marcus Domask scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and seven assists. Dalton Banks shot 3 of 4 from the field to finish with eight points.

Kobe King led the Beacons (11-17, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Ben Krikke added 24 points and five blocks for Valparaiso. In addition, Quinton Green had five points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Rupert put up eight points in the first half for Southern Illinois, who led 27-19 at halftime. Southern Illinois pulled off the victory after an 11-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 59-49 with 3:17 left in the half. Banks scored six second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.