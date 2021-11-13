Rucker carries Army past Hartford 86-79

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Rucker had a career-high 29 points as Army defeated Hartford 86-79 on Saturday at the Duke Veterans Day Weekend Showcase.

Josh Caldwell added 24 points for the Black Knights.

Rucker hit 8 of 11 3-pointers. Caldwell also had six rebounds and six assists.

Charlie Peterson had 13 points for Army (2-1).

Austin Williams had 18 points for the Hawks (0-3). Hunter Marks added 15 points and seven rebounds. D.J. Mitchell had 15 points. Moses Flowers had a career-high 10 rebounds plus 12 points.

