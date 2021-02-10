Ross scores 22 to lead Pepperdine over San Francisco 76-68

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Colbey Ross had 22 points as Pepperdine defeated San Francisco 76-68 on Wednesday.

Sedrick Altman had 15 points for Pepperdine (9-8, 5-3 West Coast Conference). Jan Zidek added 14 points and Kessler Edwards had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Pepperdine totaled 51 points in the second half, a season best.

Khalil Shabazz had 20 points for the Dons (10-9, 4-5). Isaiah Hawthorne added 13 points and Josh Kunen had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com