Ross leads Pepperdine over Concordia University (CA) 91-68

NCAA
MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Colbey Ross had 21 points as Pepperdine rolled past Concordia University (CA) 91-68 on Wednesday.

Kessler Edwards had 19 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine (4-3). Sedrick Altman added 13 points. Jade’ Smith had 12 points.

Dayshone Henry had 21 points for the Eagles. Kayle Knuckles added 16 points. Dominic Hovasse had 13 points. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists.

