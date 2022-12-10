CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Alec Rosner’s 23 points helped Western Illinois defeat Eastern Illinois 79-75 on Saturday.

Rosner was 8 of 13 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, for the Leathernecks (6-4). Trenton Massner scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Jesiah West had 15 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and six blocks.

The Panthers (2-9) were led by Kinyon Hodges, who posted 23 points. Eastern Illinois also got 10 points and four assists from Caleb Donaldson. Dan Luers finished with eight points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.