Rogers lifts Wagner past St. Francis (Pa.) 69-54

NEW YORK (AP)Raekwon Rogers recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead Wagner to a 69-54 win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Thursday night, the Seahawks’ 10th consecutive victory.

Alex Morales had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Wagner (13-2, 7-0 Northeast Conference). DeLonnie Hunt added 12 points.

Myles Thompson had 11 points for the Red Flash (7-13, 3-6). Marlon Hargis added 10 points and Mark Flagg had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash on the season. Wagner defeated St. Francis 72-64 on Dec. 29.

