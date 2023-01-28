ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Matt Rogers scored 18 points and American beat Navy 73-69 on Saturday.

Rogers finished 9 of 9 from the floor for the Eagles (14-7, 6-4 Patriot League). Elijah Stephens scored 12 points and added seven assists. Colin Smalls had 10 points.

Sean Yoder finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Midshipmen (11-11, 4-6). Christian Jones added 14 points and three steals. Tyler Nelson had eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.