Robinson carries Fresno St. past CS Northridge 61-43

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Orlando Robinson had 22 points as Fresno State got past Cal State Northridge 61-43 on Saturday.

Deon Stroud had 14 points for Fresno State (7-1), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Jordan Campbell added 11 points. Isaiah Hill had 10 points.

Elijah Hardy had 12 points for the Matadors (3-4). Onyi Eyisi added 11 points. Darius Beane had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss