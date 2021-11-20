Robertson carries Bethune-Cookman over Bryant 81-75

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Dylan Robertson scored 21 points as Bethune-Cookman topped Bryant 81-75 on Saturday.

Joe French added 20 points and Marcus Garrett had 11 points for Bethune-Cookman (1-3). Collins Joseph added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Adham Eleeda had 17 points for the Bulldogs (1-3). Chris Childs added 16 points. Peter Kiss had 14 points and six rebounds. Hall Elisias had 10 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks.

